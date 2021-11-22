ajc logo
Fayetteville sets rules for new liquor stores

Liquor stores and distilleries opening in Fayetteville must follow rules for size, inventory and zoning. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Liquor stores and distilleries opening in Fayetteville must follow rules for size, inventory and zoning. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Following recent voter approval of liquor stores and distilleries in Fayetteville, the city has adopted rules for opening such establishments. Economic Development Director Brian Wismer laid out the provisions of the newly revised alcohol ordinance at the Nov. 18 City Council meeting.

Licenses for liquor stores will be granted in areas zoned as commercial or mixed-use, provided the buildings have a minimum of 5,000 square feet of floor space and maintain at least $500,000 of inventory, which is intended to prevent a proliferation of small stores. The stores will not be allowed to offer such services as check cashing, wire transfers or lottery ticket sales. They must follow state regulations for minimum distances from residential areas, schools and churches, and cannot be located within 200 yards of another liquor store.

The updated alcohol ordinance also clarifies rules about event permits and allows gift baskets containing alcohol to be sold for pickup but not delivery. The full text of the new rules is in the meeting’s agenda packet at www.fayetteville-ga.gov.

