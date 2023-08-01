Fayetteville seniors can learn about gangs on Aug. 10

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
27 minutes ago
“A Grip on Gangs” will be one of the August meeting themes to be presented to Fayette senior citizens.

Officer Scott Israel and Detective Diana Snider with the Fayetteville Police Department will help raise awareness of gangs in Fayetteville from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fayette Senior Services (FSS), The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.

Israel and Snider will discuss information to help senior citizens stay safer and be more aware of gang activities, behavior, dress and crimes.

They also will share stories of their involvement as law enforcement officers with gangs in Fayetteville.

This program is free, but pre-registration is required.

To register, call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

FSS members and nonmembers are welcome.

Find more details at Fayss.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
