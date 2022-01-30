Hamburger icon
Fayetteville seeks volunteers for committee, library board

Volunteers are requested by the city of Fayetteville for its Citizen Budget & Finance Committee or the Fayette County Library Board. (Courtesy of Fayette County)

Credit: Fayette County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Fayetteville city officials are looking for volunteers to serve on the Citizen Budget & Finance Committee or the Fayette County Library Board to serve as a representative of the city.

“Committee and board members are key to the success of our city. We benefit from their perspectives and from the insights they share as we plan the city’s future,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson in a statement.

The Citizen Budget & Finance Committee will consist of 10 members, including a combination of city residents, business owners and City Council members.

Committee members serve for one year.

The city will appoint one person to the Fayette County Library Board to represent the city of Fayetteville.

Board members serve four years.

Learn more about these service opportunities at Fayetteville-GA.gov/notices.

Carolyn Cunningham
