Fayetteville seeks to hire more police officers

Fayetteville is accepting applications for new police officers, with opportunities in a variety of specialized units. Starting salaries for uncertified officers begin at $38,869, while officers with basic or intermediate certification start at $40,425 and $42,851, respectively. Those with advanced certification can earn $45,850 and up. Departmental benefits include health, dental, life and vision insurance, plus paid vacation, holiday and sick leave and a retirement plan. The city pays National Fraternal Order of Police dues, which assists officers with furthering their college education. A $600 annual clothing allowance is offered, as well as a take-home vehicle within 30 miles.