Fayetteville seeks to hire more police officers

Fayetteville's police department offers health, vision, dental and life insurance, plus pension benefits. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayetteville's police department offers health, vision, dental and life insurance, plus pension benefits. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Fayetteville is accepting applications for new police officers, with opportunities in a variety of specialized units. Starting salaries for uncertified officers begin at $38,869, while officers with basic or intermediate certification start at $40,425 and $42,851, respectively. Those with advanced certification can earn $45,850 and up. Departmental benefits include health, dental, life and vision insurance, plus paid vacation, holiday and sick leave and a retirement plan. The city pays National Fraternal Order of Police dues, which assists officers with furthering their college education. A $600 annual clothing allowance is offered, as well as a take-home vehicle within 30 miles.

Officers are eligible for such specialized units as criminal investigations, tactical response, street crime, K-9, community policing and traffic enforcement accident reconstruction. School resource officers are also needed. Interested applicants can contact Capt. Jeff Harris at 770-719-4203 or go to the Careers tab at www.fayetteville-ga.gov/police.

