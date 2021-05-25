Fayetteville puts moratorium on Ga. 85 corridor development

Fayetteville has put a 120-day moratorium on applications for rezonings, annexations, variances and other development-related plans along its Ga. 85 North corridor. The City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to put such changes on hold until it has “a definitive plan and associated design guidelines to foster new development” within 200 yards on either side of the highway, extending from W. Lanier Avenue to the city limit just past Pavilion Parkway. The Planning and Zoning Committee endorsed the moratorium on April 27.
The resolution states that the city “is concerned that the current uses and development trends along the North Highway 85 Corridor are not advancing the goals of the City’s adopted Comprehensive Plan [and] have a negative impact upon the economic health of the community…” City staff plan to review and possibly update ordinances so that future development aligns with the city’s ongoing Livable Centers Initiative.