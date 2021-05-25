Fayetteville puts moratorium on Ga. 85 corridor development

Fayetteville has put a 120-day moratorium on applications for rezonings, annexations, variances and other development-related plans along its Ga. 85 North corridor. The City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to put such changes on hold until it has “a definitive plan and associated design guidelines to foster new development” within 200 yards on either side of the highway, extending from W. Lanier Avenue to the city limit just past Pavilion Parkway. The Planning and Zoning Committee endorsed the moratorium on April 27.