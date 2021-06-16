Fayetteville police add “Batman tool”

The Fayetteville Police Department is training its officers to use a new restraint device called a BolaWrap. The department recently got a demonstration of the device, which consists of a handheld cartridge that ejects a cable from 10 to 25 feet away and wraps around a suspect’s body, as an alternative to a taser or other pain-inflicting measure. Chief Scott Gray said the BolaWrap is “like a Batman tool” that is not meant for every situation but can be used to “try to come to a safe end” in certain scenarios. Once restrained, a suspect is taken into custody and the BolaWrap is removed.