Fayetteville ornament commemorates bicentennial

To help kick off the celebration of Fayette County’s bicentennial next year, the city of Fayetteville has released a special Christmas ornament. Designed by Vicki Turner, a local artist who serves on the Main Street Tourism Association board, the diamond-shaped decoration depicts the historic Fayetteville Courthouse and the tagline “Celebrating 200 Years: 1821-2021.” This is the fourth time the courthouse has been depicted on an ornament since the annual tradition began 22 years ago.
About 500 of the limited-edition bicentennial ornaments are being sold for $20 each, with proceeds benefiting the tourism association and the Fayette County Historical Society. They and previous versions of the ornament, which depict other iconic Fayette landmarks, are available at the Main Street Tourism office on the first floor of the historic courthouse at 200 Courthouse Square, as well as through the Historical Society; call 770-719-4173 for information or email jwaits@fayetteville-ga.gov.