Fayetteville ornament commemorates bicentennial

About 500 of the limited-edition bicentennial ornaments are being sold for $20 each, with proceeds benefiting the tourism association and the Fayette County Historical Society. They and previous versions of the ornament, which depict other iconic Fayette landmarks, are available at the Main Street Tourism office on the first floor of the historic courthouse at 200 Courthouse Square, as well as through the Historical Society; call 770-719-4173 for information or email jwaits@fayetteville-ga.gov.