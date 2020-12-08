X

Fayetteville offers virtual Santa visits

Fayetteville parents can sign their children up for two-minute live video chats with Santa on Dec. 8. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayetteville parents can sign their children up for two-minute live video chats with Santa on Dec. 8. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Despite canceling its Dec. 5 parade and other Christmas events, the city of Fayetteville has arranged for children to have virtual visits with Santa Claus between 6 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 8. Children supervised by parents or guardians can be signed up for a two-minute video chat with Santa, who himself has been promised “plenty of milk and cookies” by Mayor Ed Johnson. Parents can register their children’s chats on a first-come, first-served basis by providing names and email addresses at rebrand.ly/SantaLive; parents and children should be online and ready to participate several minutes before their assigned start time.

Santa’s in-person visit with Fayetteville families, which is part of the annual Christmas on Main Street activities, was canceled due to concerns about increasing coronavirus cases in Georgia. The city will still have its Christmas tree and decorations downtown, but without any official public gatherings.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.