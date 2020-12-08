Fayetteville offers virtual Santa visits

Despite canceling its Dec. 5 parade and other Christmas events, the city of Fayetteville has arranged for children to have virtual visits with Santa Claus between 6 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 8. Children supervised by parents or guardians can be signed up for a two-minute video chat with Santa, who himself has been promised “plenty of milk and cookies” by Mayor Ed Johnson. Parents can register their children’s chats on a first-come, first-served basis by providing names and email addresses at rebrand.ly/SantaLive; parents and children should be online and ready to participate several minutes before their assigned start time.