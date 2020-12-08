Fayetteville offers virtual Santa visits

Despite canceling its Dec. 5 parade and other Christmas events, the city of Fayetteville has arranged for children to have virtual visits with Santa Claus between 6 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 8. Children supervised by parents or guardians can be signed up for a two-minute video chat with Santa, who himself has been promised “plenty of milk and cookies” by Mayor Ed Johnson. Parents can register their children’s chats on a first-come, first-served basis by providing names and email addresses at rebrand.ly/SantaLive; parents and children should be online and ready to participate several minutes before their assigned start time.
Santa’s in-person visit with Fayetteville families, which is part of the annual Christmas on Main Street activities, was canceled due to concerns about increasing coronavirus cases in Georgia. The city will still have its Christmas tree and decorations downtown, but without any official public gatherings.