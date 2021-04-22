ajc logo
X

Fayetteville may expand alcohol availability

Hotel and bed-and-breakfast locations in Fayetteville might be able to sell beer and wine to guests if the city revises its alcohol ordinance. AJC file photo
Hotel and bed-and-breakfast locations in Fayetteville might be able to sell beer and wine to guests if the city revises its alcohol ordinance. AJC file photo

Credit: Louie Favorite / AJC

Credit: Louie Favorite / AJC

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayetteville may remix its alcohol ordinance to relax and expand some provisions for sales and availability. The City Council heard a presentation on April 15 from Economic Development Director Brian Wismer that could lead to revisions of Chapter 10 of the city code. Wismer said the local Hampton Inn has asked to sell beer and wine on site as a convenience for guests, even though the hotel does not have a formal bar. That would require modifying current requirements that hotels have a full-service restaurant in order to sell alcohol. Other possible rule changes include allowing home delivery of beer and wine, beverage sales with carry-out food orders, and modifying rules for non-city caterers who provide alcohol.

Michael Mumper, director of programs for Fayette FACTOR, expressed concern about whether more access to alcohol would negatively impact community health and safety, and asked about provisions for beverage sellers’ training and ID monitoring. Mayor Ed Johnson said educational input is welcome to help city staff draft ordinance revisions for future council consideration.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top