Fayetteville may expand alcohol availability

Fayetteville may remix its alcohol ordinance to relax and expand some provisions for sales and availability. The City Council heard a presentation on April 15 from Economic Development Director Brian Wismer that could lead to revisions of Chapter 10 of the city code. Wismer said the local Hampton Inn has asked to sell beer and wine on site as a convenience for guests, even though the hotel does not have a formal bar. That would require modifying current requirements that hotels have a full-service restaurant in order to sell alcohol. Other possible rule changes include allowing home delivery of beer and wine, beverage sales with carry-out food orders, and modifying rules for non-city caterers who provide alcohol.