Fayetteville increases building-related fees

The changes were prompted by an analysis of the city’s fees as compared to those of other jurisdictions. The study showed that Fayetteville’s fees were often lower than average or that the city charged no fees for things that other cities did. In some cases, Rast said, the method to determine building fees had not been updated since 2005. He emphasized that the fees are meant to cover the city’s costs, not generate revenue.

In addition to a variety of individual category increases, a $25 administrative fee will be added to all permit fees. The new schedule takes effect Sept. 1.