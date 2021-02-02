Fayetteville hires new water system operator

ClearWater Solutions will operate the city’s water and sewer plants, including 26 sewer lift stations, as well as its water and wastewater distribution systems for a base fee of $1.9 million per year. The base rate will increase by 2% starting in August 2022. A $500,000 repair and maintenance fee will be adjusted annually based on actual costs, Hindman said. Public Information Officer Ann Marie Burdett said the city’s 11 current water department employees will be offered comparable jobs at ClearWater Solutions. No plans to change utility rates were announced.