Fayetteville hires new water system operator

Fayetteville has opted to hire an outside firm to operate and maintain its municipal water system. The City Council voted 5-0 on Jan. 21 to approve a 5.5-year renewable contract with Alabama-based ClearWater Solutions after reviewing four bids. Public Services Director Chris Hindman said the change was made because attracting and retaining qualified water system employees had become increasingly difficult.
ClearWater Solutions will operate the city’s water and sewer plants, including 26 sewer lift stations, as well as its water and wastewater distribution systems for a base fee of $1.9 million per year. The base rate will increase by 2% starting in August 2022. A $500,000 repair and maintenance fee will be adjusted annually based on actual costs, Hindman said. Public Information Officer Ann Marie Burdett said the city’s 11 current water department employees will be offered comparable jobs at ClearWater Solutions. No plans to change utility rates were announced.