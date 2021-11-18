Fayetteville gets ARC award for new downtown complex

Fayetteville’s award in the Livable Center category recognizes “visionary planning and development.” Tuesday’s ceremony included a video tour of the Stonewall Avenue complex featuring such amenities as playgrounds, walking paths and green space. Several buildings adjacent to City Hall are being renovated into restaurant, gymnasium, retail and event spaces, with 270 new apartments also planned just south of the park. The award video said the newly redeveloped areas are “helping make Fayetteville an even more vibrant and livable community.”

Other awards went to projects in East Point, Clarkston, Vine City and Decatur.