Fayetteville expands community development position

The position description calls for the new job to include managing the city’s planning, building, engineering, economic development and code enforcement departments. In addition to managing and supervising the planning and zoning operations and staff and preparing and updating land use plans, the newly expanded duties will entail encouraging business expansion and job growth and fostering capital investment in the city.

Rast joined the Fayetteville staff in June 2019 after 30 years as Peachtree City’s chief planner, and served for a year in Coweta County’s planning department. His position will be reclassified as a Grade 324, with a salary range of $90,494 to $156,790.