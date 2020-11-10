Fayetteville ends jail time for marijuana possession

Adults 18-20 would receive the same fines, court appearance and substance abuse class, plus an assessment for cannabis use disorder and a voluntary referral to a treatment program. Anyone over 21 would not be required to appear in court but would be subject to the same fines, assessment and treatment referral.

City officials said the ordinance is intended to reduce the amount of time and money spent on arresting and detaining minor drug offenders, and to identify people who might need treatment and prevent them from “entering the criminal justice system and avoiding the enduring stigma associated therewith.”