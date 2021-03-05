Fayetteville chooses new city phone system

Fayetteville’s city government is getting a new phone system to go with its new City Hall. The City Council heard a presentation at its Thursday meeting from Director of Technology Kelvin Joiner regarding replacement of the current 17-year-old system. The city solicited bids in December and received 11 for review. A committee recommended using a system offered by Localloop Inc., based in Milledgeville, and the council unanimously approved a five-year contract.
Joiner said the cost will not exceed $30,000 a year unless staffing or city needs significantly increase. The new system will use VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology and be cloud-based; the equipment will be leased, and the phone units will have the capability of being used remotely if needed. The new City Hall building on Stonewall Avenue is scheduled for completion later this year.