Fayetteville celebrates 200th birthday on June 3

On June 3, Fayetteville’s Bicentennial Celebration will be anchored at City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.
Among the attractions will be a market, live bands, food trucks and walking tours.
Satellite celebration locations will include the Old Fayette County Courthouse grounds and Fayetteville City Cemetery.
The evening will culminate with Fayetteville’s sky full of fireworks.
When Fayetteville was founded in 1823 by the state of Georgia, the United States of America was only 47 years old and Fayette County was only two years old.
By the mid-1800s, Fayetteville is said to have had a population of around 100 people.
According to the United States Census, Fayetteville now has more than 19,000 residents within the city limits alone, with tens of thousands more calling it their hometown.
Now Fayetteville is home to one of the largest regional retail centers in the state, one of the largest movie studio campuses in the nation at Trilith and what will become one of the largest data centers in the world.
Learn more at fayetteville-ga.gov/200th.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News