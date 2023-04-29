Fayetteville celebrates 200th birthday on June 3

By the mid-1800s, Fayetteville is said to have had a population of around 100 people.

According to the United States Census, Fayetteville now has more than 19,000 residents within the city limits alone, with tens of thousands more calling it their hometown.

Now Fayetteville is home to one of the largest regional retail centers in the state, one of the largest movie studio campuses in the nation at Trilith and what will become one of the largest data centers in the world.

Learn more at fayetteville-ga.gov/200th.