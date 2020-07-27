Fayetteville approves FY2021 budget

The balanced budget includes a $16.9 million general fund, which City Manager Ray Gibson said was a 4.69 percent reduction from FY2020 due to anticipated lower tax revenue. Adding in the budgets for capital projects, tourism, downtown development, solid waste, water and sewer and other funds brought the total for all to $30.86 million. Gibson said most departments will have expense reductions, but the solid waste fund will be increased to $777,000, and public safety will go up by $313,000.

The city is cutting the amount of funding it gives to the Fayette County Development Authority, and will not have any election-related expenses this year. Police and fire services will account for 61 percent of the upcoming general fund expenditures.