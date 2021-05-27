ajc logo
Fayetteville adds new staff positions

Fayetteville is adding a new communications director and reclassifying two police department positions. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayetteville’s administration is adding or reclassifying three staff positions, changes that were approved 5-0 at the May 20 City Council meeting. Human Resources Director Nella Cooper said the creation of a director of communication and public information will “align the Public Information Office with the City’s Vision,” and be separated from the now-combined position as the accreditation manager in the police department. The new director will be a grade 322 with an approximate compensation package of $99,000. The accreditation manager job will be reclassified as a pay grade 5-PS with annual compensation of about $95,000. Both positions will be filled internally.

The city will also add a part-time bailiff officer to the police department’s Support Services Division at a cost of $41,600 per year. Cooper said the current full-time bailiff is retiring soon but will come back part-time to train his replacement.

