Fayette will start school with virtual and in-person options

The Fayette County Board of Education approved measures Monday to delay the start of school but allow for in-person attendance if families choose. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 20 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County Public Schools will begin classes on Aug. 17, with parents having a choice between all-virtual instruction and letting their children attend in person on a limited schedule.

The Board of Education met in a called session Monday, unanimously approving measures from an updated re-entry plan. For families choosing on-site learning, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will attend school five days a week.

Those in grades 3-12 would attend on an A/B schedule two days a week. Superintendent Joseph Barrow Jr. said the system will look at COVID-19 case data provided by multiple sources and would modify procedures county-wide or by individual school if infection rates change.

Masks will be required for all students in first grade and above, and personal protection gear will be provided for teachers. Special education students will be taught in person to the fullest extent possible. Parents will be given a two-day period to complete an online preference survey or change their option if they previously replied.

Details are at www.fcboe.org.

