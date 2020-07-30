Fayette will start school with virtual and in-person options

The Board of Education met in a called session Monday, unanimously approving measures from an updated re-entry plan. For families choosing on-site learning, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will attend school five days a week.

Those in grades 3-12 would attend on an A/B schedule two days a week. Superintendent Joseph Barrow Jr. said the system will look at COVID-19 case data provided by multiple sources and would modify procedures county-wide or by individual school if infection rates change.