Fayette water plant will get new filter system

Fayette County has approved funds for the installation of a new filter system for its South Fayette Water Treatment Plant on Antioch Road. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 at its Sept. 24 meeting to allocate $579,400 in a contract with Industrial Control Systems. The same Filter Magic Filter Control and backwash optimization system was installed at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in 2014; the county says having that system at both plants will allow for better continuity of operations between the two facilities.