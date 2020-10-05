Fayette water plant will get new filter system

Fayette County has approved funds for the installation of a new filter system for its South Fayette Water Treatment Plant on Antioch Road. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 at its Sept. 24 meeting to allocate $579,400 in a contract with Industrial Control Systems. The same Filter Magic Filter Control and backwash optimization system was installed at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in 2014; the county says having that system at both plants will allow for better continuity of operations between the two facilities.
A memo sent by Vanessa Tigert and Susan Lee of the water system said the improved filter process “will conservatively save 46 percent…of wasted water,” or approximately 47,437 gallons per backwash, and will also reduce the facility’s maintenance costs. Lee said the new system will be installed during the first quarter of 2021.