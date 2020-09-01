Fayette seniors group needs meal delivery volunteers

Fayette Senior Services, the nonprofit that coordinates the county’s Meals on Wheels program, needs more volunteers to deliver food to homebound residents. The coronavirus pandemic has caused “a surge in requests,” the group says. There are currently 13 routes that need volunteer drivers and substitutes, on different weekdays. Each route takes between one and two hours to complete, and can be done by the same individual or by teams of drivers who take turns.
MOW Coordinator Carrie Bittinger says the drivers not only deliver essential supplies, but also offer “a watchful eye” for elderly residents who may not have any other social contact during the day. FSS provides specific directions for drivers, who must wear masks and get temperature checks while delivering meals. The group provides more than 56,000 meals to at least 300 people each year throughout Fayette County. Interested volunteers can contact Bittinger at 770-461-0813 or at cbittinger@fayss.org.