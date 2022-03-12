Hamburger icon
Fayette Senior Services host more March programs

Sometimes all you need is to add flowers to your décor to bring spring inside your home. Spring decorating will be among the remaining topics for March programs hosted by Fayette Senior Services. (TNS)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Fayette Senior Services have many more events and programs planned during the rest of March.

Locations are The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville or The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.

Remaining programs will concern spring décor, bone health, communication with people who have dementias, hunger awareness/food appreciation and end-of-life preparation.

While these programs are free — except for the March 29 program at $15 — registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

  • A Touch of Spring. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 17. Fayetteville site. Bethany Vickery will provide simple, budget-friendly tips to change your décor to spring.
  • B’one’ Appétit. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 21. Peachtree City site. Dr. Domenic Scalamogna of Piedmont Orthopedics will discuss bone and joint heath and how a healthy diet can prevent and help in recovery from orthopedic injury and surgery.
  • The Key to Communication. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 23. Fayetteville site. Mia Chester of the Alzheimer’s Association will explore ways that Alzheimer’s and other dementias affect a person’s ability to communicate across different stages and ways to better communicate with people living with the disease.
  • Food for Thought. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 25. Peachtree City site. Arisahi Valentin, dietitian from Crane Chiropractic & Applied Kinesiology, will share how to become aware of your hunger cues and better appreciate food.
  • Lunch & Learn: The Gift of Preparedness. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29. $15 lunch to be paid at registration. Fayetteville site. Receive information about advanced planning from Vicki Farrell of Fayette Law Group, Dana Samples of Brightmoor Hospice, David Mowell of Mowell Funeral Home and Jennifer Yeager of Sea Glass Therapy.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
