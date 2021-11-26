Fayette schools use charity app to assist students

School counselors and social workers in Fayette County are using a special app to connect holiday donors with community members in need. The Purposity Angel Tree Program allows parents and other individuals to request specific clothing or household items for students that followers can select and purchase directly for shipment to the respective schools. School employees then deliver the items to the recipients.
The program can be accessed by downloading the Purposity app from the App Store or Google Play and selecting to follow Fayette County Public Schools. Purposity is an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose app is used by school systems in Georgia and nationwide to help students as well as other families and individuals in need due to illness, loss of income, natural disasters or other unexpected circumstances.
All items purchased through the app are tax-deductible.
