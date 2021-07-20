ajc logo
Fayette school system plans July 21 job fair

Fayette County is hiring school bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition assistants and after-school program aides. Courtesy FCBOE
Fayette County is hiring school bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition assistants and after-school program aides. Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Fayette County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on July 21 to fill openings for after-school aides, School Nutrition Program assistants, bus drivers and custodians for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 2. The fair will be held 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Building D of the system’s headquarters at 205 LaFayette Ave. in Fayetteville, across the street from Fayette County High School. Full-time positions offer health insurance and other benefits, and training is provided for bus drivers.

All candidates must fill out an online application beforehand, which can be accessed at www.fcboe.org under the Departments/Human Resources/Application Information tabs; detailed job descriptions and requirements are posted there as well. Applicants should bring extra copies of their resumes to the fair and be prepared to interview onsite.

