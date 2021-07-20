Fayette school system plans July 21 job fair

Fayette County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on July 21 to fill openings for after-school aides, School Nutrition Program assistants, bus drivers and custodians for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 2. The fair will be held 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Building D of the system’s headquarters at 205 LaFayette Ave. in Fayetteville, across the street from Fayette County High School. Full-time positions offer health insurance and other benefits, and training is provided for bus drivers.