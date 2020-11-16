Fayette position open on joint development board

One of three seats on the Coweta, Fayette and Meriwether County Joint Development Authority is currently open for a new member. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications until Nov. 20 to fill a term that begins Dec. 15 and expires on Dec. 14, 2024. The board was established in 1994 to facilitate job tax credits for businesses; it meets quarterly on the second Friday of the month, and members do not receive compensation.