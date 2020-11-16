Fayette position open on joint development board

One of three seats on the Coweta, Fayette and Meriwether County Joint Development Authority is currently open for a new member. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications until Nov. 20 to fill a term that begins Dec. 15 and expires on Dec. 14, 2024. The board was established in 1994 to facilitate job tax credits for businesses; it meets quarterly on the second Friday of the month, and members do not receive compensation.
Applicants must be tax-paying residents of (but not an employee or officer of) Fayette County and preferably “possess knowledge of the direction of the Development Authority.” Applications can be downloaded from www.fayettecountyga.gov under the Public Notices section, and they along with resumes must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith at tsmith@fayettecountyga.gov or at 140 Stonewall Ave. West, Suite 100, Fayetteville GA 30214. Information: 770-305-5103