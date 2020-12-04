Fayette healthcare education program gets certified

Starr’s Mill High School’s healthcare science program has become the first in Fayette County to receive state certification. The school earned the Healthcare Science Education Industry Certification through the Georgia Department of Education after a review team evaluated documentation about the program. Criteria included project-based instruction, career development activities, adequately large instructional facilities, use of current technology and equipment, professional development for teachers, advisory committees, student organization activities and the use of approved healthcare industry education standards.
Certification is usually granted for five years, with an annual review, before requiring reapplication. Teachers Julie McKenna and Laurie Davis received a $10,000 grant in 2019 to pursue the initial certification and were recognized for the achievement during a virtual ceremony.
The healthcare science curriculum is part of Fayette County’s career and technical education program.