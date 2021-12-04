Fayette Elementary gets new principal

Reckley began teaching in the county in 2008 at Flat Rock Middle School, where she served until 2017 when she moved to her most recent position at North Fayette. She was part of Fayette County Public Schools’ administrative intern program to recruit assistant principals and earned her doctorate in administrative leadership at Walden University.

Calling the appointment “an amazing honor,” Reckley said she plans to “collaborate with the Fayetteville Elementary community to determine what additional initiatives may be of interest to ensure that student achievement is continuous.”