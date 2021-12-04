ajc logo
Fayette Elementary gets new principal

Monica Reckley has been chosen to succeed Tabatha Lawrence as principal of Fayetteville Elementary School. Courtesy FCBOE
Monica Reckley has been chosen to succeed Tabatha Lawrence as principal of Fayetteville Elementary School. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Fayette County Board of Education has approved the appointment of a new principal at Fayetteville Elementary School. Monica Reckley, who has served for the past four years as the assistant principal of North Fayette Elementary, will take over the post from Tabatha Lawrence, who resigned last month. Her promotion was part of the board’s Nov. 29 regular business meeting.

Reckley began teaching in the county in 2008 at Flat Rock Middle School, where she served until 2017 when she moved to her most recent position at North Fayette. She was part of Fayette County Public Schools’ administrative intern program to recruit assistant principals and earned her doctorate in administrative leadership at Walden University.

Calling the appointment “an amazing honor,” Reckley said she plans to “collaborate with the Fayetteville Elementary community to determine what additional initiatives may be of interest to ensure that student achievement is continuous.”

