Fayette County to purchase 16 new school buses

The Fayette County Board of Education has unanimously approved the purchase of 16 new school buses to serve students with disabilities. As noted at the March 22 board meeting, the $1.65 million funds for the buses will come from ESPLOST revenue and include an upgrade to the vehicles’ camera systems that was not listed in the original request for proposals.
Transportation Director Roxane Owen noted in February that the school bus replacements are “part of our long-term fleet plan to maintain a safe and modernized fleet.” Buses are replaced based on their age, mileage and engine hours. Owen said she wants to place the order for the new buses as soon as possible, since the manufacturer requires several months for production and she wants the new buses in service when the next school year starts in August.