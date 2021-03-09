Fayette County teacher vaccinations begin Thursday

Fayette County teachers and school staff who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will finally be able to do so this week. Now that school personnel have been added to the state vaccination schedule, Fayette has arranged to hold its first round of staff vaccinations 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Fayette County High School. Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders told the Board of Education Monday that employees who have signed up for vaccinations will be assigned times alphabetically.