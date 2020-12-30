Fayette County schools seek virtual elementary administrator

With virtual learning continuing into the second half of the school year, Fayette County Public Schools is adding to its staff by hiring a virtual elementary administrator. The Board of Education unanimously approved the position description at its Dec. 14 meeting. The stated goal of the new role is to “use leadership, supervisory and administrative skills to assist the Director of Elementary Education in promoting the educational development of each student” and to support other virtual faculty and school administrators.
Essential functions will include assisting with data collection and reporting, managing software to meet the needs of virtual students, implementing discipline procedures and protocols, providing support and feedback regarding instructional effectiveness and communicating with parents, faculty and staff. The position requires a master’s degree and experience as an assistant principal and in elementary education. No timeframe was noted for the hiring process.