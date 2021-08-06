ajc logo
X

Fayette County schools disable sensor cameras

The manufacturer of thermal cameras used by Fayette County and other school systems is now on a list of Chinese vendors being investigated by the FCC. Courtesy Hikvision
Caption
The manufacturer of thermal cameras used by Fayette County and other school systems is now on a list of Chinese vendors being investigated by the FCC. Courtesy Hikvision

Credit: Courtesy Hikvision

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Fayette County schools have disabled thermal cameras installed last year to help identify students who might have fever symptoms related to COVID-19. A group of parents who attended the July 26 Board of Education meeting raised questions about the security of the data the cameras collect, given that they were made by a Hikvision, a Chinese company recently identified as a possible national security risk.

The cameras were purchased for each school a year ago for $525,000, using mostly ESPLOST funds, and were integrated with the county’s existing electronics system. However, the Federal Communications Commission in June announced plans to ban sales of products made by Hikvision and several other Chinese companies because of security concerns that are still being investigated. For now, the Fayette school administration says students who exhibit signs of illness will be sent to the school nurse for evaluation.

In Other News
1
Fayette County will keep abstinence-based health materials
2
Fayetteville wants customer service feedback
3
Tyrone sanitation rates are not increasing
4
School meals will remain free in Fayette County
5
Fayette County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top