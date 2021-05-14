Fayette County school memorializes former lacrosse player

The lacrosse practice wall at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville has been dedicated in memory of a former player who passed away tragically last year. A ceremony was held May 7 at the school to honor Michael Buck, who graduated in 2018 and died in a car accident in March 2020 at age 20. A plaque bearing his name now marks the spot where current players can hone their skills. It reads, “How hard would you play if you knew today was your last?”
Brian Gibson, Buck’s assistant lacrosse coach, said the former Wildcat’s legacy was through “being an example and being a leader on the field, and now monolithically with this wall.” Rick Buck said the site “is going to be a living memory of my son and his dedication to this sport that gave him seven of the happiest years of his life.”
Whitewater’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams won their area championships for the first time this year.