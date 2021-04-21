Fayette County school employees get bonus awards

Most public school employees in Fayette County received $1,000 each on April 16 as part of a state-funded program authorized in January. The money was given as an incentive for employee recruitment and retention, as well as “a gesture of gratitude for their work and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.” All full- and part-time teachers and staff got the one-time payment, and hourly employees who worked at least 190 hours this school year received $500. Those classified as “49% retirees” received $490.