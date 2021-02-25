X

Fayette County school board supports teacher vaccinations

Schools in Fayette County have been affected by local spikes in coronavirus cases. Courtesy FCBOE
Schools in Fayette County have been affected by local spikes in coronavirus cases. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County’s Board of Education has passed a resolution that encourages state officials to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers. The board voted 5-0 in favor of the measure at its Feb. 22 meeting. The resolution states that “teachers and school personnel put their health at risk each day” to fulfill their instructional duties, and that despite mitigation efforts, “the virus is still spreading in schools and communities.” On Feb. 19, Fayette reported 132 students and staff who either tested positive and/or were quarantined that week. Cases have been higher previously.

The resolution also notes that some students are falling behind academically because of having to switch between in-person and virtual classes; some individual school schedules have recently been affected by local spikes in virus cases. The resolution asks that teachers and school personnel be added to the Phase 1a category of Georgia’s vaccination rollout plan. School nurses have already been vaccinated.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.