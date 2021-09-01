Fayette County school board adopts rolled-back millage rate

Chief Financial Officer Tom Gray noted at previous board meetings that recent reassessments of property had increased 6.34% in the county, adding $405.4 million to the tax digest; new growth in taxable properties also added about $105.6 million. However, homestead exemptions also increased and reduced some of the overall revenue.

The Fayette County Board of Commissioners and the state tax commissioner must still approve the millage rate before it’s final. The school system’s FY2022 general fund budget is $223.3 million.