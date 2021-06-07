Fayette County rezones property near Kiwanis Park

Newly approved rezoning by the Fayette County Board of Commissioners will allow 47 acres off Ga. 85 South near Kiwanis Park to be developed for single-family homes. The board voted unanimously on May 27 to approve a petition to rezone two tracts owned by Luis Arango, the Geraldine A. Stinchcomb Trust and the estate of Hugh M. Stinchcomb from A-R to R-50. The new development has the working name of Eva Gardens, and will have its entrance on Old Senoia Road. The Planning Commission found the request to be in compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan and recommended the rezoning approval on May 6, with the condition that the developer provide a multi-use path connection to Kiwanis Park.