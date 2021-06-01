Fayette County rejects ‘park model homes’

The prospect of temporary “park model homes” was not too appealing to Fayette County’s commissioners at their May 27 meeting. A proposal to revise a zoning ordinance regulating recreational vehicles and guesthouses to include this type of RV-mobile home hybrid failed, even though Planning & Zoning Director Pete Frisina said at least two such structures are already in place in the county. The measure defined a park model home as a recreational vehicle wider than 8.5 feet and built on a single chassis, and they look more like mobile homes than traditional RVs.