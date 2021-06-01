Fayette County rejects ‘park model homes’

The prospect of temporary “park model homes” was not too appealing to Fayette County’s commissioners at their May 27 meeting. A proposal to revise a zoning ordinance regulating recreational vehicles and guesthouses to include this type of RV-mobile home hybrid failed, even though Planning & Zoning Director Pete Frisina said at least two such structures are already in place in the county. The measure defined a park model home as a recreational vehicle wider than 8.5 feet and built on a single chassis, and they look more like mobile homes than traditional RVs.
The proposed language would have allowed such structures to be used as guesthouses on residential property for a maximum of 180 days per year, with only temporary connections to utilities. However, Commissioner Eric Maxwell said he strongly opposed anything resembling “trailers” to be set up anywhere except in mobile home parks; Chuck Oddo and Lee Hearn said they want to study the issue more before either supporting or banning such structures.