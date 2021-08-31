Fayette County raises pay for substitute teachers

Licensed former Fayette County parapros will now earn $95 a day, up from $80. For long-term substitutes, those with a valid certificate from any state will be paid $115 per day; those with an expired certificate or who have a four-year college degree will earn $110 daily.

The rates for paraprofessionals and long-term substitute parapros will remain at $75 and $80 per day, respectively; critical pay for long-term subs in selected subjects will stay at $170 per day. Applications for substitute positions are at www.fcboe.org.