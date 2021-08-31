Fayette County raises pay for substitute teachers

In an effort to recruit more substitute teachers, Fayette County Public Schools is increasing their daily pay rate. The change was announced at the Board of Education meeting on Aug. 23. The daily rate for subs with a valid teaching certificate from any state will go from $85 to $100; those with an expired certificate or who have any amount of college background and no certificate will receive $95 instead of $80. Substitutes who work more than 40 days within the same school year will get a $20 increase in daily pay.
Licensed former Fayette County parapros will now earn $95 a day, up from $80. For long-term substitutes, those with a valid certificate from any state will be paid $115 per day; those with an expired certificate or who have a four-year college degree will earn $110 daily.
The rates for paraprofessionals and long-term substitute parapros will remain at $75 and $80 per day, respectively; critical pay for long-term subs in selected subjects will stay at $170 per day. Applications for substitute positions are at www.fcboe.org.