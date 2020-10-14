X

Fayette County eyes property for new animal shelter

Planned renovations to the Fayette County Animal Shelter seem to be on hold now that a new shelter site is being proposed. AJC file photo

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County and Peachtree City are working out a deal that would relocate the county’s animal shelter to a new site just up the road. On Oct. 8, the county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0-1 (with Charles Rousseau abstaining) to approve a resolution expressing the county’s intent to purchase 4.2 acres next to the Peachtree City Water and Sewerage Authority’s offices on Ga. 74 South. The purchase price for the property and two access easements would be $71,400. According to County Administrator Steve Rapson, Peachtree City wants to turn the site of the current shelter into a quick-response EMS station to handle emergencies at the southern end of the city.

Rapson said further details would be discussed at the commission’s Oct. 22 meeting; Rousseau said he was abstaining from voting on the matter until he hears more about the plan. Last year the county voted to allocate $1 million toward expanding the existing animal shelter, but that work has not been done.

