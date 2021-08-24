ajc logo
X

Fayette County enacts mask mandate for all schools

Rising COVID-19 rates in schools prompted Fayette County to require masks indoors through Sept. 17. Courtesy Fayette County Public Schools.
Caption
Rising COVID-19 rates in schools prompted Fayette County to require masks indoors through Sept. 17. Courtesy Fayette County Public Schools.

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday that face coverings will now be required in all its schools and offices through Sept. 17. The county had been deciding mask policies on a school-by-school basis, but said the new requirement was implemented because COVID-19 cases among students and staff continue to rise. Sixteen of the 24 schools had already been put on short-term masking based on their case totals. A memo to parents said that the mask mandate would be reviewed once the virus positivity rate drops below 1% of the school population for two consecutive weeks.

Because of the increased masking, Fayette will modify its quarantine policy starting Aug. 31 to allow students who have had close exposure to remain in attendance “as long as they are not having symptoms of COVID-19.” The Board of Education heard three hours of public comment from nearly 60 individuals at its Monday night meeting, mostly from parents who opposed the mask mandate.

In Other News
1
Proposed millage rate would raise Fayetteville taxes
2
Fayette County commissioners encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
3
New platform offers nutrition info for Fayette County school meals
4
Fayette County enacts mask requirements at 11 schools
5
Plan approved to replace special Peachtree City playground
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top