Fayette County councils support film industry incentives

Fayette County government entities have passed resolutions supporting the continuation of Georgia’s state tax credits for the film industry. The city councils of Fayetteville and Peachtree City, the town councils of Brooks and Tyrone and the county Board of Commissioners cited the economic benefits of the film industry to encourage state legislators to maintain tax benefits for companies such as Fayetteville-based Trilith Studios. Brooks’ town council passed its resolution Nov. 16, and the councils in Tyrone, Fayetteville and Peachtree City passed theirs on Dec. 3, with the county commissioners following suit on Dec. 10.