Fayette County closes Ebenezer Church Road until September

Ebenezer Church Road is closed to all thru traffic between Lester Road and Redwine Road until September for the demolition of the existing bridge and the construction of the new bridge.
This 2017 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project will allow access to all properties along the road throughout the project.
Fayette County, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) are working together to replace the bridge on Ebenezer Church Road over Whitewater Creek.
Built in 1965, the current bridge is 160 feet long, has a weight restriction of 10 tons and does not meet today’s design standards, according to a Fayette County statement.
Designed and managed by GDOT, the new bridge will be approximately 300 feet long, have two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders on each side and will accommodate modern vehicle weights.
Fayette County was responsible for land acquisition.
The project is made possible through a combination of local 2017 SPLOST, state and federal funding sources, with Fayette County’s local share being less than 15% of the project’s $5.3M total.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Company has been awarded the construction contract.
Project information, including road closure and detour updates, is available at 770-320-6011, SPLOST@fayettecountyga.gov or the Fayette County 2017 SPLOST webpage at fayettecountyga.gov/splost-2017.
