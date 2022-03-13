Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fayette County closes Ebenezer Church Road until September

While the nearly 60-year-old bridge over Ebenezer Church Road is replaced, that road will be closed until September between Lester Road and Redwine Road. (Courtesy of Fayette County)

Credit: Fayette County

caption arrowCaption
While the nearly 60-year-old bridge over Ebenezer Church Road is replaced, that road will be closed until September between Lester Road and Redwine Road. (Courtesy of Fayette County)

Credit: Fayette County

Credit: Fayette County

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Ebenezer Church Road is closed to all thru traffic between Lester Road and Redwine Road until September for the demolition of the existing bridge and the construction of the new bridge.

This 2017 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project will allow access to all properties along the road throughout the project.

Fayette County, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) are working together to replace the bridge on Ebenezer Church Road over Whitewater Creek.

Built in 1965, the current bridge is 160 feet long, has a weight restriction of 10 tons and does not meet today’s design standards, according to a Fayette County statement.

Designed and managed by GDOT, the new bridge will be approximately 300 feet long, have two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders on each side and will accommodate modern vehicle weights.

Fayette County was responsible for land acquisition.

The project is made possible through a combination of local 2017 SPLOST, state and federal funding sources, with Fayette County’s local share being less than 15% of the project’s $5.3M total.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Company has been awarded the construction contract.

Project information, including road closure and detour updates, is available at 770-320-6011, SPLOST@fayettecountyga.gov or the Fayette County 2017 SPLOST webpage at fayettecountyga.gov/splost-2017.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fayette Senior Services host more March programs
23h ago
The Fred’s first concert will be on April 23 with Travis Tritt
Tyrone railroad crossings to close March 7-11
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top