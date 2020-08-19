Fayette County BOE begins millage rate hearings

The changes will result in a property tax increase of $63.49 for average homestead properties valued at $325,000, or $54.56 more for non-homestead properties valued at $275,000. Gray said overall tax revenue has been affected by an increase in homestead exemptions and a significant decrease in motor vehicle taxes.

The school system’s approved budget for FY2021 is $228.5 million, which includes the use of $10 million in cash reserves. The third and final millage rate hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24, just before the BOE’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. when the board will vote on the measure. Full details are at www.fcboe.org.