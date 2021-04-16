Fayette County Bicentennial Parade registration open until April 30

Registration for Fayette County’s May 15 Bicentennial Parade is open until April 30. The route will begin and end at Fayette County High School. The theme is “Celebrating 200 Years of Fayette County’s Past and Bright Future,” and prizes will be awarded for the top three entries that best interpret that theme “in a family-friendly manner.” An entry can consist of a car, truck, golf cart, float (vehicle pulling trailer) or a group of walkers. Floats or trucks carrying riders must have side rails at least 36 inches high and have hand holds for standing passengers.