Fayette County awards $3 million resurfacing contract

A contract worth just over $3 million has been awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. to resurface 7.45 miles of road in Peachtree City, Fayetteville and Tyrone. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the contract at its Sept. 24 meeting as part of matching funds for a Transportation Improvement Program with the Atlanta Regional Commission. Per an intergovernmental agreement, the three municipalities will reimburse the county for their respective costs.
Snell’s was the lowest of the three bids submitted, and this will be the first time that company has done business with Fayette County. The three roads being paved are portions of Peachtree Parkway, Tyrone Road and Redwine Road/Beauregard Blvd., and are among the projects slated for funding with revenue from the 2017 SPLOST.