Fayette County approves sale of animal shelter property

Fayette County’s current animal shelter site has been sold to Peachtree City for $486,549 following the approval of the county Board of Commissioners on March 25. The county will still operate the facility on Ga. Hwy. 74 South near Rockaway Road until a new shelter is built just north on the highway next to the Water and Sewerage Authority building. Peachtree City plans to put an emergency response station at the current shelter site, which will serve residents at the southern end of the city, including a nearby senior living complex.