Fayette County approves increases for some court positions

Fayette County’s FY2022 budget will include increases of either positions or salaries for some court-related offices. At the June 10 meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted 4-0-1 (with Charles Rousseau absent) to approve the addition of a part-time associate probate judge, at the request of Probate Court Judge Ann Jackson. The 20-hour-per-week position will add $45,782 to the budget. The commissioners also approved a $4,630 salary supplement for the Superior Court clerk for duties as the administrator of the Board of Equalization.