Fayette County adds elementary school to creative initiative

The county partnered with mentors from the Woodruff Arts Center, the Georgia Tech Research Institute and Trilith Studios to develop the program, which so far has included elements related to technology, engineering, music, art, design, film and television.

Julie Turner, assistant superintendent for student achievement, said adding Peeples to the CFC will help students “develop their creativity and problem-solving capabilities” as part of “the continued evolution of innovative practices.” More information about the program, including video, is at www.communityforcreatvity.org.