Fayette Citizens’ Fire Academy accepting applications

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services is accepting applications for the Citizens’ Fire Academy.

The program is designed to educate and inform citizens about fire, emergency medical services and emergency management.

Beginning Feb. 2, the academy will meet from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays for 11 weeks.

The instruction includes practical demonstrations in which all class members are encouraged to participate.

Graduation will take place during the 11th week at the Fayette Board of Commissioners meeting, beginning at 5 p.m.

To sign up for the Citizens’ Fire Academy, email Karen Rose at kirose@fayettecountyga.gov for an application or call 770-305-5168.

Applicants should reside in unincorporated Fayette County or the towns of Tyrone, Brooks or Woolsey.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
