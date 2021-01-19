Fall election schedule set for Peachtree City

Another election season is around the corner in Peachtree City, with three seats up for grabs in November. The City Council unanimously formalized the schedule during its Jan. 7 meeting. The municipal general election will be held on Nov. 2 for mayor and for council posts 3 and 4, currently held by Kevin Madden and Terry Ernst, respectively. Candidates can file qualifying documents Aug. 16-20 at City Hall, provided they are at last 21 years old and have lived in the city for at least six months before the election. The qualifying fee for mayor is $648, and $432 for the council seats. If needed, a runoff would be held on Nov. 30. Registration for voting in this election must be completed by Oct. 4.
Also at the meeting, Ernst was sworn in by Mayor Vanessa Fleisch for another term as mayor pro-tem following a nomination by Mike King and a unanimous supporting vote.